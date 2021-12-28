Clergy urges leaders to stop bad politics

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Yei is urging political leaders in the country to abolish bad politics.

Bishop Erkolano Lodu Tombe believes that practicing bad politics will not bring peace in South Sudan.

He expects true politics that will be understood by every individual in order for true peace to be realized in Yei and South Sudan at large.

The catholic prelate regrets that politicians talk about peace but perpetrate war that causes displacement of suffering of innocent civilians.

Lodu warns the politicians from talking about peace without implementation.

“Bad Politics will not bring peace in this country. True politics that will be understood even by a child is what will bring peace in this nation. We speak about peace but perpetuate war. Work will not go without action. We want to make ourselves liars for peace, where is the peace we are talking about? There is no truth in us, “cautions the Bishop’’.

The religious leader calls on every individual to work for peace at every level in order for permanent peace to prevail in South Sudan. He prays that genuine and true peace be realized but not the lies of politicians who are working for self-interest so that the citizens can enjoy freedom of movement, speech and service delivery.

“We have to work for peace. We have to do our best to ensure that true peace comes to our nation but not lies of politicians. Let Jesus Christ during this Christmas help us and let his birth help us change our bad behaviors. Let God be with the children who are born today and those who were born many years ago, “prays the religious leader’’.