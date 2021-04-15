jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, April 15th, 2021
Editorial

CLEANLINESS IS NEXT TO GODLY

Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

I have heard people talk about cleanliness and that one should always remain clean because it is next to Godly. If this is to be taken as true gospel of our time then the recently appointed mayor of Juba needs miracles to make this city clean. The other day we were driving along one of the roads, actually airport road. There was this sleek car in front of us and as we hit the road, all over a sudden a black polythene or “cavera” was thrown out of the window full of what l do not know. I told our driver to hit the pedal and overtake the man. My intention was to stop him and drive into his head what cleanliness was all about and how we can all together keep the city clean. On overtaking him, he also hit the pedal and with his fast car he left us behind but before l noticed that he was a full grown up person putting on glasses and l presume should know all about what a clean environment was all about and driving that car, l wonder what some people were made of. Simple hygiene of folding the polythene bag in the car until getting a better place where to throw it was not a big deal as he was the one consuming what was inside.Instead he did not do that. I do not know whether he read what would have been in my mind. There are many others like the sleek car driver plying the city roads. These people do not have any mind to think of the effect that would come with garbage litteredin and along the roads. They do not care about others but love only themselves. This kind of attitudes must be stopped if we are serious in helping Mayor Kalisto Ladu Fustino achieve his dream of making the country’s capital a clean haven to live in. Otherwise he might be forced to go back to the drawing board and come up with yet another foolproof plan of action which could be easily workable. Which one l do not know yet. Public education and availability of dump-sites dustbins and designed areas for throwing garbage must come handy without delay. The City Council are equally required to make these garbage bins available in residential areas. Above all, order must be placed with on-the-spot penalty to those found going against the order. The council must ensure the night watch are carried out against those dumping garbage anyhow without taking them to required or designated sites. Street children are another menace that are being used by most business people to throw garbage even along the streets for some small payments and food. Let us wake up and make Juba a clean city. There should be arranged program in which residents are required to select a day in a week to carry out cleaning exercise. Garbage trucks should be made available during these programs. Otherwise the sleek car owner stand warned that his likes are being watched.

