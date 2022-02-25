jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 25th, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialCLEAN THE CITY FIRST, THEN THINK OF MALLS LATER
Editorial

CLEAN THE CITY FIRST, THEN THINK OF MALLS LATER

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

By Ngor Khot Garang [Guest]

There is this story that the government is on the move to transition the city from local to what they called modern malls in a period of one year. Now what beats the understanding is the possibility of such a great task in such a short span of time. The thought came after the mayor’s three days visit to Kenya.  The story of Kenya is very humbling, of course, it is one of the cleanest countries in Africa and also one of the fastest growing countries in Africa. Nairobi, which is the capital, has a very low C02 emissions for a town of its size. In July 2014, Nairobi’s governor unveiled 14 new garbage collection trucks and one wheel loader to boost the city’s capacity to handle solid waste. The people of Kenya are passionate about recycling and composting, as well as technologies that conserve electricity and heat. Nairobi residents see nature as a sacred shelter and do their best to take care of it and keep it to gain more peace and health. I cannot compare this country with Kenya but there is a way in which certain things should be done. The development of this country should not be a game of seek and hide. This is to say that you cannot wake up in the morning and say you want a story building to be erected in your compound and you expect it to be finished within the same day. That is a very big joke. The city council has done its best and they are trying their very best to ensure that Juba meets the standard of being called the best and cleanest city. But in addition to this, we cannot close our eyes to how they have failed to solve the issues of great concern. We don’t care if Juba is building malls or big shops, what people want is a clean and transparent city with people who trust their government. In life, there are certain things that money will never buy and one of them is trust. The reason as to why we have Juba City council is not to make the city a better place, it is to represent and work for the interests of the people. It must also be noted that the people come first before the government and in this case, the people must always have a say in whatever way they want to be treated by their government.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

THERE IS YET ANOTHER PLANE CRASH

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Another surprising news came on Wednesday that 14 passengers survived ,what would have been a fatal plane crash after a plane traveling from Uror Payam to Bor town of Jonglei State crashed as it struggled to land. The incident occurred after the plane squirmed tirelessly to land in Bor town and later diverted its direction to the bush resulting in damages to the cockpit. In March last year, South Sudan Civil Aviation suspended a number of aviation companies due to passive quality of aircrafts that did not meet the standards...
Editorial

YOUTH ACCEPTED EDUCATION CALL

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Akol Arop Akol (Guest) Odongo Odoyo Have you seen how busy are the streets of Juba with young people dressed in uniforms? Every morning you see young kids of about three to five years old of the nursery being carried by bodaboda or school vans to school, teenagers of primary boarding buses and high school students with strong limbs footing to school. What about university students without uniforms, how do we recognize them? They carry their big bags with books and they walk in hurry for lectures. If you...
Editorial

ELECTION RUSH WILL BRING DESTRUCTION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The period given for the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement is reaching it final stages and politicians are preparing themselves to contest, civilians eagerly waiting to vote, army is ready to have a new commander in chief, while the whole World is also keeping eyes open and ears on the ground expecting South the country to go for election after ten years of independence which was brought by a referendum where citizens were given the choice to either vote for a united Sudan or a separate country which was...
Editorial

IS ELECTIONS POSSIBLE OR FAR DREAM

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Malek Arol Dhieu (Guest)So many people are seen sharpening their tongues to talk best about elections as being conducted in 2023, but I, Mr. Thomas who doubted the resurrection of Jesus, doubt that elections would be conducted in 2023 as the ground for them is unfavorable. How possible can one agree with him/herself that elections will take place in 2023 when security arrangements are not in place to make sure elections and electorates are secured? How ready are the citizens to vote when one-third of them are still living...
error: Content is protected !!