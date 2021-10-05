CLASHES-Leave 37 people dead

By William Madouk Garang

A renewed inter-communal clashes has claimed the lives of 37 people and leaved 48 others nursing wound sin Romathieng village, Tonj East County, Warrap State last Sunday.

According tothree days police summary report,the fatal clashes erupted between the communities of Luacjang, Thiik and Lou-pher on Sunday which resulted in the killings with numerous of houses set ablaze.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the deputy police spokesperson who double as a director of Special protection Unit, Brig James Dak Karlo said the communal fight occurred on Sunday at around 3:00 AM.

“The general security situation is relatively calm and stable in the whole country. Only that Intra-clan conflict is emerging again in Warrap and cattle rustling still being exercised in small scale across the country,” Karlo said.

“The deadly clashes among the communities claimed many lives, with others wounded and houses burnt to ashes in Lou area,” he added

He said that state authorities had intervened and the security had been restored with the case being opened at Tonj East County police division while investigation were ongoing to the bring culprits to book.

Karlo revealed thata public transport was also ambushed along Torit -Juba highway in the area between Jebel Barmil and Nestitu Junction by bandits where three people sustained injuries including a foreigner.

“He said on Sunday unknown criminals fired bullets towards a vehicle which resulted in the injuries of two passengers and the driver. The victims were evacuated to Juba Teaching Hospital for further treatment,” he explained.

He reiterated that they had warned road users several times not to drive along the highway without joint escort team to protect them but thecar owner turned deaf ears.

He also added that at midnight of Sunday unidentified criminals broke in a house at Akueny village in Northern Bhar el Ghazal state and robbed 1,400,000South Sudanese Pound including a gun.

Karlo further said the criminal case was initiated at Malual-Baai Payam Police station and investigation were going on.

The report also indicated that on 2nd of Sept, a man shot dead his brother at Wichroup village, Wangkei Payam in Unity state. The motive behind the killing has not yet been established.

Warrap state had suffered are occurrence waves of inter-communal fight on 16, August, twenty-seven people were killed and twenty-nine others were wounded.