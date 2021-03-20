Clarification on Royal Palace Hotel story

By John Agok

There was a photo on March 12th by Juba Monitor front page of Royal Palace Hotel with another one.

It was very unfortunate by quoting Kot Maker as the manager of the hotel instead of where he works on the same position, Royal Hotel. He was quoted in a background piece which was already in the domain of other media outlets locally and abroad.

However, this information caused by such error prompted Juba Monitor to reach out Mrs. Solomie G. Meskel the Front Office Manager of Royal Palace tocorrect the statement and give the right position.

Solomie revealed that, Royal Palace Hotel is located at Riverside between Ambassadors Hotel and RAK Media Limited.

“We are located at the Riverside and the Manager quoted is heading the Royal Hotel near Crown Hotel in Thongpiny in theAmarat area. We are two different hotels offering services to our clients without inconvenience as quoted by other Media outlets,” she explained.

She denied the fact that, they are still accommodating SPLM-IO Members admitting that, they had only accommodated four officials from IO since 25th Dec, 2020 and 22nd February 2021 who had checked out.

Juba Monitor Newspaper and Royal Palace have so far reached a bond of no contention by assuring ourselves that, the informationwhich was dragging name of the Hotel wrongly was a mistake from two online media outlets which were quoted by Juba Monitor as the background information of past published relevant event.

It is now crystal clear that, Juba City has two Royal Hotels namely: Royal Palace Hotel located along Riverside and Royal Hotel near Crown Hotel in Amarat.