Civilians urged to work for peace in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Commissioner of Yei -River County urged all civil populations to get involved in their efforts to bring everlasting peace in the region.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa called on the civilians to denounce violence and work towards peace, security and development.

“The conflict of the National Salvation Front (NAS) is concentrated in Yei which is causing a lot of suffering to the vulnerable citizens of the county who went through difficult situations since 2016. I ask traditional leaders to try their best in stopping the crisis and call on warring parties to avoid killing innocent civilians, closing roads and markets,” he said.

He added that the civilians should all work for peace and have zero tolerance to violence

“People should not be killed, roads and markets closed,humanitarian vehicles bringing relief are shot, let us stop this act,” appealed Aggrey.

He revealed that he had tasked chiefs to take responsibility of civil population and protect them from harmful situation that confronted them citing that the government would not kill anyone doing the right thing.

“Let us have the heart of responsibility. If you are responsible leaders, you will always take full responsibility of your people,don’t let your civilians suffer. The government will not kill people who came back from any movement and pledges to work for peace unless if you come with a gun and confront people. Since I was appointed a commissioner, I have not heard of anyone who was arrested and killed by government forces for being a rebel,” Cyrus said.

Yei is still experiencing insecurity related threats with displacement of civilians due to clashes between the armed opposition and the SSPDF forces.

Last week, a humanitarian convoy delivering relief assistance to returnees in Morobo County was attacked along Yei-Kaya Road killing one person and injuring others.