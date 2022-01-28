Civilian-military relationship recovers in Yei- Director

By Hassan Arun Cosmas.

The Director for Civil-Military Relations and Information in greater Yei Michael Machar disclosed that the relationship between civilians and the military is recovering immensely.

He stressed that there are no military occupying civilians’ facilities in greater Yei.

Machar recalled that last year reports indicated that some military forces in Yei were occupying civilians’ facilities like schools and primary health care units.

“There is no army in occupation of civilian facility. If there is any, then should just be near the facility protecting the facility. They are not there to occupy any building and do any business, “testified Machar.

He added that people have started relating with the military and having peace of mind if not for some members of the National Salvation Front who intruded an area called Mafoko along Maridi road and allegedly used force for the recruitment of 40 youth.

“The relationship between the civilians and military in greater Yei is improving but only that some days back when forces of the National Salvation Front that came to a village called Mafoko along Yei Maridi Road and abducted some,” said Machar.

He revealed that two of the abductees managed to escape from the hands of the National Salvation Front rebels and were later reunited with their families.

He called on citizens to report suspicious incidents to responsible authorities in order to continue working for peace.

He expressed joy upon seeing life returning to normal in Morobo and Kaya respectively, and called for more efforts to be put to reinforce what is on the ground.