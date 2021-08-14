Civil Society welcomes SPLA-IO ceasefire

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Civil Society groups welcomed the ceasefire truce between SPLM/A-IO under First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and Kitgwang declaration led by Simon Gatwech and Johnson Olony.

The cessation of hostilities agreement reached on phone between FVP Dr. Machar and Johnson Olony came after International Community, United Nations, IGADand R-TGoNU Governmentmounted call for immediate halting of the SPLM/A-IO infighting and initiation of dialogue to resolve the rift.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), said that defection and breaking away from one party to another was a clear indication of internal power wrangle within the peace parties.

“Since President Salva Kiir has given directives for the graduation of unified forces, we can hurry to graduate unified forces. IGAD should take it immediately and investigate and bring the rivaling faction to dialogue because there is no IO going for graduation and other IO is opposition,” he said.

He said that divisions and political disagreements were a setback to peace and stability and that they were unacceptable, stressing that there was a need to resolve differences through the culture of dialogue, political toleranceand consensus.

Ter ManyangGatwech,the Executive Director of the Centre for Peace and Advocacy (CPA) said the two parties should double their efforts in implementing the security arrangements.

Mr. Gatwech urged the rival SPLM/A-IO factions to recommit to holding the cessation of hostilities signed by the parties to the agreement in 2017.

“I would like to urge the warring factions within SPLA-IO to accept cessation of hostilities of 2017. I appeal to the Chairman of SPLM/A-IODr. Riek Machar not to allow any faction in their camp. They should focus on security arrangements so that South Sudan will have one army that will protect the citizens,” Gatwech said.