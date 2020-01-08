Civil Society warns against violence as States deadlock persist

By: Nema Juma

The Civil Society has warned that any outcome on the number of State should not be used by the leaders as a tool for violence in any part of the country.

The number of states and boundaries is one of the sticking issues on the implementation of the peace agreement. Last year after days of meeting, the signatories to the agreement could not agree on the number which among other issues led to the extension of the formation of the new government.

Analysts fear that if the issue is not resolved, the leaders might use it as an opportunity to propagate more violence between the communities.

Rajab Mohandis of the civil society-Organization for Responsive Governance (ORG) said leaders at all levels of government should abide by the decision that might be taken by main leaders to the agreement.

“The local leaders, political leaders and Military leaders at different levels particularly at the local level should avoid using this issue of states whatever the decision is reached as a trigger for violence in the state,” Rajab warned.

He also mentioned that the number of states should not be a measure to delay the implementation of the peace process adding that it should be addressed in the constitution making process.

“A better solution and long term solution to the boundaries and number of states should be in the constitution making process where we can have more comprehensive consultation among ourselves throughout the country,” said Rajab.

“There is no reason for us struggling to discuss on this issues. It a matter of sitting down and agree, a few hours is even enough.”

Mohandis believes that there was already difference among South Sudanese on the issue of the land and the boundaries especially in the states.

President Salva Kiir and Opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar are yet to meet again to try to break the deadlock. It is unclear whether the principles would resolve the issue.