Wednesday, October 27th, 2021
National News

Civil society urges dialogue in resolving Sudan’s crisis

 By Atimaku Joan

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has urged all Stakeholders in Sudan to immediately return to dialogue to restore constitutional order and the country’s transitional process.

Earlier this week the Head of Sudan’s ruling council, General Abdel Fattah Burhan dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders and announced a state of emergency across he country which attracted protests amidst demands for an immediate return to civilian rule.

In a press statement release extended to Juba monitor the Executive Director for Community Empowerment for progress organization (CEPO) Edmund Yakani said that the current chair of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) requested support from regional leaders to consolidate peace and democratic gain.

“The act of arresting the active chair of IGAD totally undermines the regional body and should strongly be condemned,” said Yakani.

He called for an urgent meeting of IGAD heads of states and governments saying that the situation in Sudan could have serious implications on both countries.

“South Sudan and Sudan have mutual political relation in the process of political transitioning from the violence to peace, and the issue of the agreement on the four freedoms between South Sudan and Sudan will be affected by this latest developments in Sudan,” stressed Yakani.

He stated that it was high time the African Union to take serious measures for protection of the IGAD sitting chair and sitting head of government of its member state from arrests and detention.

The South Sudanese civil society organization further called for joint interventions from both regional and international bodies to ensure peaceful political transition is restored in Sudan.           

