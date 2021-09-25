Civil society trained on stress and case management

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Civil Society was trained on handling stress and case management to enhance and monitor local capacities for promotion and enforcement of peace in Yei River County.

The training was organized by Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) in partnership with Swedish Fellowship of Reconciliation which trained the Civil Society Organization Forum on handling stress, counseling and case management skills in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State.

Speaking to media, CEPO Representative Yeka Joel urged civil society members to work hard to ensure that the Revitalized Peace Deal was implemented in letter and spirit.

“I believe that the civil society has a role and mandate in implementation of the peace deal. The purpose of this training is to enhance and monitor local capacities of civil societies for promotion and enforcement of civil society on peace in Yei river county,” said Joel.

He added that the civil society should have a role and mandate to play in ensuring that the revitalized peace agreement was implemented in letter and spirit.

“I call on all of us to work hard to see that participation of civil society is enhanced or enforced,” he said.

Meanwhile, CEPO Project Officer, Lokuto Bismarck, regreted that South Sudan continued to engage in conflict.He appealed to South Sudanese to find home-based solutions to issues challenging and affecting the country.

“We have engaged ourselves in series of conflict and we are still undergoing conflict. So, we need to engage in creating forums that will address our issues as south Sudanese than waiting for someone from outside to solve our problems. Let us get a home-based solution to our issues,” he appealed.

The two-day training which commenced on Wednesday was expected to conclude on Thursday in Yei.