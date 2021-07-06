Civil society to set up oversight body for MPs’ performance

By James Atem Kuir

Civil society organizations are poised to launch an oversight body that would watch over the performance of the newly reconstituted national legislature.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit completed the full formation of the National Legislature with appointment of 92 MP(s) to the Council of States this week. He first appointed550 lawmakers to the lower house, the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA)in May.

According to the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization(CEPO) Edmund Yakani, said that civil rights groupswould launch a program dubbed “Eyes on Parliament” to monitor what the legislators would do about pressing issues of public concern such as; reported widespread corruption and lack of accountability the public sector and insecurity and the never ending inter-communal violence among others.

“As CSOs (civil society organizations), we are now in a process of launching a program called “Eyes onParliament”. This program will follow the performance, we will not leave them as such but we are going to observe and monitor their performances,” he said.

Mr. Yakani said the peace parliament should prioritize working to influence actions on the implementation of the Chapter Two which entails security arrangementsin the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

He appealed to MPs to effect reforms and changes that address hardshipsface by the public. Yakani remindedlawmakersthat the current transitional period would end in general elections and that their performance would get them voted in for the parliamentary tenure.

“To the MPs who are coming to the parliament, we expect you to be effective parliamentarians not parliamentarians of yes but those who stand for the interest of the citizens.

“You should not be only endorsing what the executive wants, you should be aware that this transition is ending with elections so your performance will determine your next come back to the parliament. So it our appeal to you the MPs to focus on the best interest of the citizens,” he said.