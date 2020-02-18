Civil society organizations urge Machar to compromise

By: Nema Juma

Activists have called on Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM/IO) to also compromise for the sake of peace.

After several deadlocks on the number of states and their boundaries, President Salva Kiir dissolved the contentious 32 states and returned the country to the former 10 states and created three administrative areas of Abyei, Greater Pibor and Ruweng.

Though the compromise was welcomed by Machar, he disagreed on the designation of Ruweng as an Administrative area.

He argues that there was no basis for creating Ruweng as an administrative area.

In a Phone Interview with Juba Monitor, the Director of (FODAG) David Jame Kolok said that the issue of Abyei and other two Administrative areas should not be big issues that will delay the formation of the unity Government.

He said Pibor Administrative area was established under a different peace process under the auspices of the church.

“That was something that has no any other challenge at all therefore Machar needs to acknowledge that.”

“We believe that Machar is coming to the government as the first vice president and therefore regarding to this position he is a very influential person in terms of shaping discussion on what should happen in South Sudan.

“If Ruweng is an issue the SPLM-IO themselves should know that some of those process can be discussed through the constitutional making process,” he said.

He said that the SPLM-IO need to acknowledge the biggest thing that South Sudanese need, which is to establish a government, so any other challenge will be resolved when the government is formed.

“This is the first step that we would love them to really consider that the step that the president has taken is a very reasonable step that should be able to generate the momentum necessary to move the peace process forward and in this case, we acknowledge that the compromise has to include three administrative areas, which are Abyei, Ruweng and Pibor,”

Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) Edmund Yakani said it was not logical to delay the establishment of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity.

He said Abyei is an issue from Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) outstanding issues and Pibor was established due to armed violent conflict in the Pibor area under the leadership of David Yau Yau mediated by the faith-based leaders.

He said Ruweng area was a strategy for reducing possible ethnic violence.

Yakani said the issue of Ruweng should not stand as an obstacle for moving forward on the formation of the government of national unity on 22nd February. 2020.

He said the opposition leadership should give peace a chance through compromising on matters of Ruweng administrative unit.

“For the sake of transparency and accountability in those three administrative areas, SPLM-IO leadership should be thinking of responsibility sharing as an alternative strategy than denying them existence.

“SPLM-IO should compromise than maintaining reservations or pre-conditions for delaying the formation of the government of national unity,” Yakani stressed.

He called on the political parties to immediately get to engage in discussing responsibility-sharing at national, state and local government levels.