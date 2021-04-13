Civil society launches training on disability mainstreaming

By Yiep Joseph

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) in collaboration with the Directorate of Inclusion in the Office of the Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster yesterday launched a two days training which was aimed at advocating for disability mainstreaming.

Speaking during the launch that was attended by participants from various organizations, civil society and people with disabilities, the representative of CEPO Elizabeth Lubanga mentioned that CEPO will work hand in hand with the government and the Organizations in order to empower people with disabilities in South Sudan.

“This is the second training organized by CEPO to advocate for disability mainstreaming,” she added.

“In this regard, CEPO is committed to working with government and partners in ensuring that the rights of people with disabilities are in place, together we can achieve an inclusive and sustainable South Sudan,” Elizabeth said.

She narrated that six years ago, the international community adopted 2030 Agenda sustainable development,however the world leaders agreed that it will not leave anyone behind.

Among the 17 goals set, goal 4, 5, 6, 8, 16 and 17 are closely related to this particular topic.

She further explained that the above goals were set with a clear aim to empower and promoteeconomic and political inclusion of all persons including persons with disabilities.

“The United Nations Convention on the Rights of persons with disabilities emphasizes the important role of people with disabilities in all aspects of society and development and therefore their rights and dignity must be respected,” he added.

“Our own constitution, the transitional constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2011 amended provides for equal rights under the bill of rights including persons with disabilities,” she said.

“As the UN 2030 and AU 2063 agenda are being implemented worldwide, persons with disabilities must be recognized for what they are and effective agents of change whose contribution bring enormous benefit,” she stated.

Meanwhile the Director of Inclusion in theOffice of the Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster Dr. Stephen Dhieustated that disability is not inability.

He mentioned that the Office of the Vice President for Gender and Youth Clusteris working hard to advocate for the rights of people with disabilities.

Dr. Dhieu stated that the population of people with disabilities in South Sudan is more than one million.

“Thank to the Vice President for Gender and Youth cluster Mama Rebecca NyandengGarang for taking extra ordinary step for people with disabilities by giving support in all aspects,” he said.

He appealed to the Media to act as voice of voiceless through enlightening the people.

He added that the he will ensure that the declaration of human rights and International framework is rectified.

“It is our duty to make the country good for all of us through respect for everybody’s right,” he said.

However, the representative for Light for the World and one of the beneficiariesTheophilusAbilomentioned that the organization is working very hard to empower all the persons with disabilities.

He explained that disability is not inability citing that he is visually impaired but can do a lot of things that can contribute to the development of the country in one way or another.

He urged on the citizens to respect people with disabilities through giving them necessary respect.

“Iam requesting the citizens to help the visually impaired on how to protect themselves from coronavirus since it is hard for them to see where the virus can be contracted,” Abilo said.