Wednesday, March 24th, 2021
Editorial

CIVIL SOCIETY IS NOT DOING ENOUGH

Civil society as an instrument for fighting human rights and interests of the citizens and discharging several economic, social, cultural and other responsibilities has always play a henchmen role in other countries, but not in South Sudan. This is well demonstrated when the country plunged into war from 2013 and 2016 war series and the Civil Society kept mum instead of vehemently taking over. This is the moment when they should constitutionally apply their power to intervene in conjunction with other Independent commissions to exert pressure for a quick remedy. The recent statement released by the civil society in support of Gen. Kuol Manyang annunciation urging the government to deliver services to the people, has given them a new brand outlook as a Watchdog and deserve an applause from the public. The atrocities that were committed by armed groups on the vulnerable and wide range of violation of human rightscould only be unearthed and necessary Mets that would teach the culprits unforgettable lectures and shall act as deterrence and others should be encouraged. It is time for South Sudan to regroup herself and redefine our destination that will project overall image at the global stage although this calls for a joint efforts and honest deliberations from all of us. These issues at our disposal are manageable especially if we embrace home- made solutions because all the root causes of the political and socio-economic issues are very familiar to everyone. All Watchdogs mandated to advocate for the rights should come out and join hands in the combat against human right abuses and civil education about the pandemic that has cost the world so much. Our people are craving for an encouragement and a change that will impact positively on their lives.

