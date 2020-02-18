jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 18th, 2020
HomeNewsCivil society educates refugees on hate speech mitigation
News

Civil society educates refugees on hate speech mitigation

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By:  Gaaniko Samson Jerry

Community Empowerment for Creative Innovation (CICI), a community-based organization has conducted one-day Defy Film screening to educate South Sudanese youth in Bidibidi refugee camp.

About 20 Youths were selected from all the 16 settlements and were educated on the dangers of hate speech and how to solve issues related to hate speech among the refugees.

Patrick Chandiga Justine the Founder of CICI Uganda spoke to Juba Monitor in Bidibidi Refugees settlement that they focus on peace building and hate speech mitigation.

He added that the Film screening was part of their intervention to mitigate hate speech, saying the film show has been running for the past ten days under theme “Taking action against hate speech.”

Chandiga stressed that they have been training youth on how to combat hate speech, adding that they planned to conduct the training in all the camps.

 He called on the beneficiaries to have wider acknowledge of what hate speech is and how hate speech can cause violence in a community

Kuma Gan Gan, another member from team CICI from Koboko town said the Defy film educates the youth on how to identify hate speech online.

He said through their interaction with the youth they are able to share ideas and experiences on how to mitigate hate speech.

Gift Samuel, one of the beneficiaries who attended the training, said he has learned a lot of things.

He said it was hate speech that fuelled the conflict in the country which later rendered them the refugee status.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

IGAD welcomes Kiir’s decision on ten states

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Opio Jackson The Inter-Government Authority on Development (IGAD) has welcomed the decision taken by President Salva Kiir to return the country to ten states. In a statement sent to Juba Monitor from Addis Ababa yesterday, the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan, Ambassador Dr Ismail Wais said the recent decision of the Government of the Republic of South Sudan to revert to ten states was pivotal.   "This is pivotal for the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) and our quest for lasting peace in...
News

Civil society organizations urge Machar to compromise

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By:  Nema Juma Activists have called on Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM/IO) to also compromise for the sake of peace. After several deadlocks on the number of states and their boundaries, President Salva Kiir dissolved the contentious 32 states and returned the country to the former 10 states and created three administrative areas of Abyei, Greater Pibor and Ruweng. Though the compromise was welcomed by Machar, he disagreed on the designation of Ruweng as an Administrative area. He argues that there was no basis for creating Ruweng as...
error: Content is protected !!