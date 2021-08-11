Civil society asks Mayen to resign

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The groups of Civil Society demand resignation from the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Peter Mayen Majongdit regarding the action he did against his wife Aluel Messi last week.

Last week, social media had been buzzing with reports that Aluel had been tortured by her husband, Minister Peter Mayen Majongdit by whipping her and stabbing in the leg.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, The Executive Director for Okay Africa Foundation, Wani Michael said that what Mayen did was not a family matter

“We are demanding for Mayen to be removed from his current position because he is not fit to be National Minister. That incident is against women and we send clear message to the government that we don’t condone issues of gender Based Violence,”

He added that Mayen needed to be investigated for the incidenceof Gender- Based Violence in court.

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), Edmond Yakani said that Mayen should be accountable for the action he did for his wife.

“It is crime by nature and he is guilty as far as the laws of South Sudan are concerned. Let honorable Mayen resign and get punishment because it is not the first time, he shot a gun and currently he beatand stabbed his wife physical,” Yakani said.

He added that Mayen was already involved in conflict so he should be disciplined.