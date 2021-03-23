Civil Society acknowledges party’s failure to deliver services

By Yiep Joseph Lueth

South Sudan Civil Society Forum welcomed the move by the two senior SPLM members admitting that their revolutionary party had destroyed the country by not delivering services.

In a speech made by Kuol Manyang Juuk in Bor town on March 12th,2021, the senior member of the SPLM political bureau admitted that,“Instead of reconstructing what was left by the war, we are destroying what was left by the war,” he said.

Meanwhile on the separate speech delivered by elders in Juba on March 14,2021, Daniel Awet Akot, also a senior member of the SPLM political bureau revealed that, “when we call the leadership meetings, we discuss nothing about development, about the vision of the SPLM. We discuss nothing about how to move this country forward. We discuss only our own affairs. We are always quarrelling and on our necks about small issues,” Awet said.

In an open letter to the public seen byJuba Monitor, the South Sudan Civil Society Forum acknowledged the above statement by the senior SPLM leaders as important step towards fixing the unfortunate man-made political disaster that engulfed the country since 2013.

“Truth telling is an avenue to chart the right path out of this crisis and achieving healing, reconciliation and justice in our broken country,”the statement read.

The network encouraged all the citizens to give credits where it is due citing that the SPLM was the soul of the people of South Sudan during the long heroic struggle for the liberation and independence of the country.

“The SPLM mobilized our people and the world for the cause of our freedom, it was at the forefront fighting waves of mujahideen from the air, land and the rivers to keep us safe and lead us to freedom,” the statement read.

“After the death of DrJohn Garangde Mabior, SPLM did not fail they entrusted PresidentSalvaKiirMayardit to lead the struggle and to take us safely to the Promised Land,”the statement cited.

South Sudan Civil Society Forum stated that President Salva Kiir Mayardit did not fail us in the political wilderness, on January 9th, 2011, he led us in to the SouthSudan Referendum to determine our future in the democratic process, a step that gave us our independency.

The South Sudan Civil Society Forum acknowledged that the recent fragmentation of the SPLM into factions have sown seeds of hatred and division among ethnic groups, siphoned off public resources and failed to develop our infrastructure and make progress for communities.

“What is more worrying is that these factions of the SPLM could not chart a clear path out of this crisis of their making,” the statement read.

Therefore, SSCSF invited the citizens to remind the SPLMs that this party led a long and heroic struggleof our people for justice,freedom,equality, human dignity, political and economic emancipation and this struggle is incomplete and should not be lost in the hands of the current leaders.

The members called on the citizens to always speak the truth because it is the only way to set our country free from greedy and destruction.

“Together we should remind the SPLM and particularly the senior cadres, who were the custodians of the vision for our independence to join Kuol ManyangJuuk and Daniel Awet Akot, not only to publicly concedehow this party failed our country but also to call for full implementation of the peace agreement, call for reforms that will benefit all South Sudanese and ensure inclusive and genuine dialogue for the next political transformation of our country,” the statement read.