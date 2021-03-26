Civil societies welcome UN human right new mandate

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Civil Society activists have welcomed the United Nations Human Rights for a new mandate of the commission on Human Rights in the Country.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, the Executive Director of Foundation for Democracy & Accountable Governance (FODAG)Jame David Kolok applauded the decision of UN Human Rights Council saying that it was the only thing that could promote Justice in the country.

“As civil societies, we particularly want to welcome the vote that happened yesterday in Geneva confirming the renewal of the mandate,” Kolok said.

He stated that the new mandate would continue to contribute towards peace and stability in the country,saying it will continue to make sure there is promotion of justice.

“The reason why we feel it is important to renew the mandate is not only in the importance of the commission’s technical support to the government but also in regards to the establishment of the transitional Justice mechanism.”

“We feel that the Commission is the only entity that has the capacity to be able to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity and investigate sexuallyrelated violence that has been happening,” Mr. Kolok added.

He further revealed that about a week ago, the civil society released a statement which was requesting the 47 members of the UN Human rights Council to consider full renewal of the commission.

“Unfortunately we still see our own African countries have not voted in favor of renewal of the mandate in the country knowing that the UN Human Rights Commission was established by the Human Rights Council with an intention to investigate and safeguard evidence of human rights in South Sudan.

“Yes, we feel that it is supposed be the responsibility of the government to lead the process,unfortunately it has been very clearly evident that there has been luck of interest in moving forward with establishing the various transitional Justice,” he said.

He added that the coming of the commission in,was very important and strong entity to support the South Sudanese people and civil society in continuing to document on some of these human rights in the country.

“All in all, we welcome these developments and we wish the commission all the best and we are going to cooperate with them in ensuring that the transitional Justice mechanism is established but also ensuring that we end impunity and be able realize peace and stability to the people of South Sudan,” he cited.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director for African Indigenous Women Empowerment Ruth Nyaleel Kai highly welcomed the new UN Human Rights Council Mandate adding that it has been the call of women of the South Sudan who were insecure.

“As a woman, we are happy and we welcomed the decision of the commission because we feel like the new mandate will continue to fight and protect the rights of the people of South Sudan special the women who always have their rights violated,” said Nyaleel.

She said, it was high time for the UN Human Rights Commission to work hard in ensuring peace and stability in the country.

“It is our hope and at the same time our appeal to the UN Human Rights Council on Human Rights in South Sudan that, this time we are going to see the violators of Human Rights held accountable for their grave behaviors and impunity against women is ended in the country,” she added.

In March 2016, the Human Rights Council established the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan and mandated it to collect and preserve evidence of human rights violations and related crimes.

The Commission is also tasked with providing technical assistance to the Government of South Sudan to establish a holistic transitional justice programme. The Commission has compiled dossiers on 111 individuals allegedly implicated in violations and with command or superior responsibility and whom should be investigated and prosecuted.

Since 2016, the resolution renewing the Commission has been adopted by consensus, and South Sudan is one of the few states to cooperate with a mechanism set up to address its human rights situation. This year, however, South Sudan engaged to reject the renewal of the mechanism. The resolution was adopted by a vote of 20 in favor, 16 against, and 11 abstentions.

In its most recent report, the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan noted “a massive escalation of violence perpetrated by organized tribal militias” over the past year, fuelled by failure of the signatories to implement the 2018 peace agreement.

Amnesty International documented a series of extrajudicial executions, forced displacement, torture, and destruction of civilian property by government and former opposition forces between April and June 2020 in Central Equatoria State, southwest of the capital Juba.

Since the conflict broke out in December 2013, both government and opposition forces have committed crimes under international law and human rights violations including rape and other form of sexual violence, torture, forced starvation, extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances and forcible displacements of thousands of people. Yet, impunity remains the norm.