Civil servants warned against absenteeism over coronavirus

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Government has warned its civil servants against deliberate absenteeism from work in pretense of coronavirus.

Michael Makuei Lueth, Minister of Information who doubles as government Spokesperson said rumors of the virus should not be used as an opportunity by government workers to dodge duties.

“Some people will take it as an opportunity and say I am not feeling well and you go doing your other business. People should not exploit that because really don’t wish yourself something that does not reach you because if you begin wishing yourself such a thing will catch you,” Makuei said.

“So please my appeal to people especially officials is that they must attend to their duties and only when that situation arise please report to health authorities for thorough checking so that it’s clear whether you are affected or not, we hope that up to now we are still free from all this disease and we pray that it does not cross to us here in South Sudan but our neighbors up to now some of them are still clean,” Makuei said.

He also added that there must be real restriction at the Airport and all points of entry to prevent the importation of the virus.

There are no coronavirus cases reported in South Sudan. All the suspected cases tested negative according to the Ministry of Health.

South Sudan temporarily suspended flights from Egypt and United Arabs Emirates but flights from Ethiopia, Kenya continues to land in South Sudan.

The health ministry said the current trend does not require suspension but should the situation dictates, the flights would be suspended.

Last week, President Kiir banned any kind of social gathering in the country as protection from coronavirus is to be taken serious by the people of South Sudan for the reasons that we have government officials who came from countries that were affected by coronavirus.

Authorities in Sudan on Monday declared a state of health emergency in the country in a bid to stem the spread of new coronavirus, the ruling sovereign council said and on Thursday, Sudan closed its border with Egypt and barred entry of citizens from eight countries amid measures to contain the spread of the virus.