CIVIL SERVANTS SALARY BE PAID REGULARLY

The issue of civil servants’ salary has been on the pipeline far too long and should be solved once and for all. Each time they are promised, the promises are not met and if it is done then not, all areas are paid. Just the other day the Ministry of Finance promised to pay all outstanding arrears some going down to over six months. They were promised to be paid two months areas. It is understood that some of them have not received the two months promised. The Ministry has once again revealed that there will be hefty salary adjustment in the 2021/22 budget. This could have been good news to the civil servants if only it could come true. It should be noted that some public servants are dedicated to their work and are ready to service deliver if only they could get their pay even if little, but regularly. They have families and dependents to take care of just like others. The hefty promised may be big as it is, but will it be there on regular basis. The issue here is that the Ministry is well aware that the economic slump-down facing the country is being experienced worldwide due to coronavirus which has affected global trade. The recovery may not be that fast and with expanded legislative assembly together with other moribund of issues facing the country, it would be appropriate to operate within one’s budget but which must meet the cost of demand regularly. It is appreciated that the move to increase civil servants salary is overdue but it should be handled with proper care which will not milk the country’s coffer dry. Plan of action must be put in place where a large amount of money is expected to be committed for whatever use public servants salary included.