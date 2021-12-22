CIVIL AVIATION SHOULD HALT PLANE CRASHES

People say, a ladder is fixed after it has fallen a child. Plane crashes have fallen so many people including high profile ones but no ears are given to them. Being thought that the ear-piercing alarm would come from the cemeteries as they are flooded with the graves of the plane crash victims, no ears are given to them as well. The government’s eyes have been looked at closely by the citizens to provide concrete solutions to plane crashes, but all in vain. Why should lives be complicated also on air as they are complicated on land? With flights becoming the safest means of transport as they escape ambushes on roads, again it has happened that planes claim lives often and often as it happens with cars. Can it be concluded that all the means of transport are risky to take? Yesterday, David Subek Dada, the Chief Executive Officer of South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority vowed never to allow the Soviet-era Antonov An-26 aircrafts fly again in South Sudan’s airspace after having series of fatal crashes in the past years. It’s true that many antonovs have crashed but other types of aircrafts should be checked as well so that those in bad conditions are not allowed to fly until they are fixed to that level they can’t spoil easily. The changing of the aviation face should have begun with the thorough checking of all types of aircrafts irrespective of the calibres of their owners such that the unfit ones are ruled out from flying domestically and internationally. Having done that, the frequencies of plane crash will have been lessened to an unblamable level. To heal the wounds created by plane crashes, the Civil Aviation should beat its chest by holding accountable the companies responsible for the aircrafts that had crashed to compensate the souls of those who perished in plane crashes countrywide. The time spent to investigate what led to crashes and to compensate the victims is abnormally long, and that, possible solutions must be derived to address this tragedy before plane crashes in future could push them away uncompensated.