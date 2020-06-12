jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, June 12th, 2020
News

Civil Aviation launches new airstrip in Warrap

By Wek Atak Kacjang

South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has launched a new airstrip in Tonj County, Warrap State on Wednesday to ease transportation to the area.

The Chief Executive Officer for Civil Aviation, Capt. Subek David, said the main objective of the airstrip was for connectivity, to connect people of South Sudan especially those who live in areas with poor road’s transport.

“The new airstrip will bring services to Tonj County and this is what really the people of the county need because it is development for South Sudanese and their achievement in the area,” said David.

Marop Muorwel, an elder from Tonj County appreciated the efforts and solidarity of the local communities for the constructing a new airstrip in the area.

“I believe the new airstrip will bring an important infrastructure asset that generate income and enables foreign investment directly to and do business here. Economic development is often linked with infrastructure development which means the airport is expected to bring further development,” he stressed.

The airstrip is over 1 kilometer.  

