Civil Aviation grounds five aircraft till further notice

By Bida Elly David

South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has grounded five aircraft from operating till further notice.

This came after cumulative series of commercial plane crashing resulting to the death of passengers and crews as well as humanitarian staff over the past years and recently.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday on phone, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for South Sudan Civil Aviation (SSCA) David Subek Dada revealed that the suspension of the five aircraft came after a presented recommendation by the safety oversight committee formed weeks back to evaluate and look into some aviation companies which were not legitimate to operate.

“The safety oversight committee found that there were some aircraft that lacked maintenance and crews detected without genuine documents from their countries of origin and registration,’’ He stressed.

However, the CEO failed to mention the names of the planes that were suspended by civil aviation stating that they were yet to obtain the documents and names.

‘’I cannot tell you the names of the aircraft we suspended from operating because we have not gotten the grounding documents yet,’’ he said.

He pointed out that the five aircraft would not operate anymore until they return back to their Countries for mechanical rectification.

He added that Civil aviation would continue evaluating most aircraft through the committee formed in order to maintain the safety of the people of South Sudan.