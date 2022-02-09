CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY MUST WAKE UP

Civil aviation has witnessed a lot of failures and deaths than what was expected of it by the citizenry. It has seen people, losing their loved ones to plane crashes. People who have and will never come back to life. The situation at Juba International Airport has been begging for a solution from the authorities. On 4 November 2015, an Antonov An-12 cargo aircraft crashed near the White Nile shortly after takeoff from Juba International Airport serving Juba, the capital city of South Sudan. At least 37 people were killed, including the crew of six. One adult passenger and a baby girl were the only survivors. This was one of the deadliest ever recorded since the country got her independence. After the crash, tears were wiped and the authority was being closely watched should another happen but this was never going to be the last, it was followed yet by another deadly one and, It was now a series of plane crashes being repeated in quick succession. These happenings have blood tainted the image of the country and the authority has been sitting without question. There was also this plane crash in Agok Airstrip of Abyei which crashed on the 8th of this month with the papers of primary eight pupils. It is so sad that these children will have to wait for their papers to be produced again. Looking critically at the situation, the authority has been sleeping and it is high time they wake up and walk the talk. The country has seen a number of deaths from plane crashes. To normalize the situation, the civil aviation authority must be careful enough before the plane takes off. All the planes must be examined by specialists or engineers before they leave Juba. Otherwise, the country will continue to have this plane crashes.