Civil and Military Dialogue begins in Lainya

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

A two-day Civil and Military relations Dialogue organized by United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) started on Wednesday in Lainya County of Central Equatoria State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor through phone, James Mugo, UNMISS Team Leader for Yei base said the forum aimed at building social cohesion and confidence between the citizens and the organized forces in the county.

He added the dialogue would focus on the safe return of civilians to their residential areas in order to engage in farming activities in the second cultivation season.

“We are holding a dialogue forum to build cohesion and confidence with community members and organized forces in Lainya. This is out of the conflicts that happened a few months ago. We are trying to see how we can rebuild the confidence among civilians in the community so that they can return to their areas of residence,” the UNMISS Team Leader said.

James said it was important to build a better relationship between the civil population and the security forces in Lainya.

Mr. Mugo stated that local mechanisms that promoted peaceful coexistence, forgiveness, and reconciliation in the county and the Payams would soon be established.

“It is very important to bridge the gap between organized forces and civil population in Lainya and also encourage the members of the organized forces and the community to coexist together,” he said.

Mr. Mugo expressed that the dialogue would address key issues affecting peaceful coexistence among the people and the organized forces.

He urged the participants of the two-day forum to provide strong and tangible solutions and a way forward in setting the local mechanisms.

He described the security situation in the area as calm but that civilians still lived in fear and suspicion and were unable to go back to their farms to cultivate.

He further added that it was the mandate of UNMISS to ensure that trust and confidence were built in the population and called for the protection of the civil population by the military personnel.

Mugo expressed hope that the forum would help structure ways for a safe return of the civil population in Lainya County.

Lainya County had been experiencing insecurity and displacement of civilians since fighting broke out in the country in 2016.