Civil activist calls on leaders to resolve states issue

By: Martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala

Human Rights activist from the Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA) has called on President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar, the leader of SPLM-IO to take bold decision and resolve the issue of States and boundaries.

Earlier, South African Deputy President David Mabuza, after failing to have the parties agree to the number of states, has proposed to refer the matter for arbitration to IGAD and the African Union.

Ter Manyang Gatwech, the National Coordinator for Centre for Peace and Advocacy said they were deeply concerned over the slow progress on the number of states and boundaries.

He said for a leader to succeed there is a need for serious commitment and struggle to achieve the objectives and goals.

“The leaders of South Sudan should know that citizens are suffering a lot day and night in this country because there is no proper mechanism put in place to implement the peace agreement,” Manyang stressed.

“We have refugees in neighboring countries who need to come back home to rebuild their lives if the leaders agree. If Kiir and Machar do not make compromise then we are afraid the Unity Government might not be formed in February 22, 2020,” he added.

The activist said the leaders should associate with right people who understand the suffering of the citizens in the political divide.

“As we speak now we are only left with few days to form the unity government but there are no signs of coming together to agree on current problems facing the political leaders. They should understand that when you have no people, you will rule nothing,” Manyang said.

He said the leaders should not listen to their members in the political parties but the voice of the citizens in the country.

“Leadership requires action and tough measures when it comes to the real issues concerning the nation. When you face serious challenges then you are a real leader who could take bold decision on matters,” Manyang explained.

He said the slow peace implementation process, especially the security arrangement and the screening of unified forces to start the training was disturbing.