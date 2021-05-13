CITY FATHERS SHOULD GIVE ACCOUNTS OF SUCCESS

It is almost two months since the new Juba mayor Kalisto Ladu Wani came into office with his team where they promised city residents of instant actions against so many problems facing them. The good mayor led his team in the garbage clearing, road site arrangements and even had to wear aprons and climb on top of the road construction machines to demonstrate how his administration was going to be in bringing normalcy back to the capital Juba.This has not been the case and the mayor and his deputy Thiik Thiik Mayardit seem to have been issuing what is known in political administration as side road announcements. Managing Juba is a daunting task which the city hall administration should have learnt first before making these public statements. There are some other people with vested interests who are out to make it impossible for anyone with good intension to fail so that they could get it their own way. It also needs one to make enemies before making friends by strictly applying and following orders as prescribed in the city by-law. More important the council administration must work closely with residents to achieve their goals instead of some wayward council officers making it their point to harass the business community for something small. Juba is divided into blocks and the city fathers would be very effective if only they coordinated their activities through the blocks in service delivery instead of tax collection alone. There are many suggestions which have been passed to the council but which have not been touched and left to gather dusts in the shelves of some officers. Mayor Wani should make a follow-up of these because some of them would help him succeed in his work of service delivery to the public instead of being seen to issue roadside directives and orders which end up not being implemented.