jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021
HomeNewsCity Council told to halt rampant taxes on traders
News

City Council told to halt rampant taxes on traders

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Bida Elly David

Central Equatoria State chamber of commerce has urged city council to suspend proliferating fines imposed on traders especially the locals.

This came after a number of complaints were raised by some domestic traders over rampant fines and cumulative taxes bearing no accurate reason.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone over the weekend, Robert Pitia the chairperson of the state chamber of commerce said, City Council should desist from the rampant fines executed on local traders creating losses in their businesses.

‘’The mayor should refrain from imposing unnecessary fines to businesses owned by local traders. These unnecessary fines have so far discouraged many domestic traders resulting into closure of their enterprise. Instead of encouraging them to promote businesses in the Country, City Council planted fear in them’’ He said

He pointed out that domestic businesses had so far helped many destitute families to have meals on the tables.

‘’Most domestic enterprises run by the local retailers are meant for supporting their needs. The decision taken to impose obligatory fines on them is unfair therefore it should be compromised’’ He added

You Might Also Like

News

Two killed, one wounded on road ambush in Anyidi

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Jacob Bol Mayar Authorities in Bor County of Jonglei State confirmed that two people were killed and one wounded in road ambush by unknown criminals in Anyidi Payam of Bor town. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, YuotAlier Ok, the commissioner of Bor County said that three people were traveling to Anyidi and fell into ambush while two people were killed. The who survived testifies to Police that he heard the criminals speaking indifferent language when they were going. The state government urged people from Jonglei State and call on...
error: Content is protected !!