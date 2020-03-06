City Council suspends car parking fees collection

By Elia Joseph

Juba City Legislative Council has suspended the car parking control fees program within Juba city saying it was illegal.

The City Council contracted CAPITA holdings limited in 2019 to provide Car parking Control and Management services in Juba. The company started the work this week.

Chairperson of Juba City Legislative Council Peter Loro Paulino said the contract did not meet the criteria stipulated in Local Government Act 2009 Bill.

“It is our mandate to approve all activities taking place in Juba city by issuing rules and regulations to any company wishing to deliver services to the public. The announcement of car parking control by the company recently is considered illegal,” Loro declared.

He said the order of car parking fees in the city was the role of City Council Authorities to regulate once it approved officially.

He added that the procedures which the company took were not correct stressing it did not conform to the laws.

“We want to encourage national companies to expedite project services required by the public but they should first follow the laws,” he argued.

He stated that the company failed to obtain legal document from the government commenting their operation license was forgery work.

“This contract they signed with Juba City Municipal is illegal, we have cancelled this contract because it is just forgery work,” he explained.

He said the money collected by City Council was meant to render services to the public in accordance with Local Government Act 2009 Bill.

Egidio Osvaldo head of committee for public works and land affairs said all social amenities services in Juba City depends on money accrued from the public collection.

According to Juba City Council Traffic Parking Bill Act of Local Government 2009, the Juba City Council by resolution shall from time to time review and specify its fees and user charges respecting the purpose of the stated By-Laws.