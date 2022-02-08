jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 8th, 2022
City Council resumes demolition exercise

City MayoAr Michael Lado and his team

By Bida Elly David

City Council yesterday carried out a comprehensive demotion exercise breaking down shops and buildings that fell within road circumference in Malakia Istanbul road.

The exercise was one of the initiatives that the former mayor Kalisto Ladu started and left incomplete after he was relieved from office last year.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, Michael Lado Allah-Jabu the city mayor pointed out that they carried the initiative because of hesitance from some traders and residents in regard to breaking and extending their affected buildings and shops that fell within road circumference to appropriate plots as demanded by the authority.

He said that encroachment created by residents of Malakia by extending their plots making roads narrow brought the issue of demolition but some of them heard and corrected their mistakes.

‘’It was only the encroachment caused by them but their plots are in place. Most of the plots in Malakia are 10 by 15 but other people added, They encroached to the roadside leaving parts of their plots’’ he said

Michael reiterated that the city Council would not spare or compensate any concrete or story building constructed in a space meant for road infrastructure rather, break it down or extend it based on the marks indicated where necessary.

‘’Those whose buildings and shops encroached to where roads fall would not be compensated and they are subjected to carry their losses, not in the expense of Juba City Council.As any other Cities in the World, we have to make sure that we pave roads and those who become affected must undergo losses since we have been making necessary efforts to make our people aware of any step taken for execution of any initiative or why we are doing that’’ Michael reiterated

He underscored that ample time was given to the residents and traders since October to ensure that all necessary preparations towards extending and breaking down their affected buildings and shops were implemented by them.

Furthermore, he added that for anyone who would not comply after the days given to them elapsed, measures such as heavy fines would be imposed according to the local government act.

However, Buturus John, a domicile in Malakia appreciated the City Council for having carried the task for the development of the city.

‘’I appreciate the city council for taking the initiative of developing the city through paving roads. We have limited roads in the town causing serious jams and accidents since the total number of cars and bikes increase on daily basis’’ Buturus underscored

