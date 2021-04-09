City Council plans to improve security in Juba

By Rofina Teteng

The City Council authorities and the organized forces have agreed to work together in order to curb the security situation in Juba.

Addressing Journalists after a closed door meeting with the organized forces at the Juba city council premises, the Juba City Council Mayor Khalisto Lado Faustino said the introductory meeting ended well between the leadership of Juba City Council and the Security organs that are attached to Juba City Council adding that all the units briefed them about their mandate.

“As Mayor and my deputies, we have directed them to do specific mission as their Job descriptions on provision of security to the people and their properties in the National Capital of South Sudan as supreme agenda of Juba City Council,” Faustino said.

“He urged the citizens to cooperate with security organs and the responsibility of security is for all, they have to inform security in time, policestation, sectorsso that they can reach you in different areas,” he added.

There is already a strong political will from the leadership to see into it that the capacity of our organized forces is improvedbecause they are carrying their duties very well.

“We have also directed the forces to look into the issues of Toronto and niggers, theyshould be dealt with without compromise because they are posing thread to people’s lives,” he added.

Mr. Martin Simon Wani, the chief executive Director Juba City Council said it was the first meeting held with the head of organized forcesand members of security committee of Juba City Council since their appointment which let to the agreement of the members to work together as a team on improvement of security situation in Juba.

Meanwhilethe Chief Inspector of Central Police –Division, Brig. Zachariah Michael Taban said they will implement the directives given by Mayor on Security issues and how to improve the situation in terms of environmental Sanitation in Juba.

“The rate of Niggers and Toronto activities has become higher which needs our collective work to overcome the situation and improve on the safety of our people to live in peace without any interruption in the city,” Brig Taban cited.