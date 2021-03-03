jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021
CITY COUNCIL MUST GET ITS PRIORITY RIGHT

The management of Juba City Council is yet on another unplanned mission. The Council has issued an order for business premises within its jurisdiction to be painted blue and yellow. This order was never made public and why the colours chosen are only known to them. It is not clear who is to meet the costs of the face-lifting of the premises as ordered. The painting exercise would have been acceptable if there was order in the management and if all businesses were operating in conducive atmosphere. But the city is full of potholes, dirty with garbage thrown and scattered everywhere. Motor vehicles and human traffic madness is uncontrolled. The council should ensure the city environment serves the purpose of the residents instead of undertaking programs which are not of importance or priority to the well-being of the general public. Still the council should not force the business community to use paints they have chosen for them as if there is a catch in the process. In this one the council is off the reality with an order which do not serve the interests of the city residents. It is on record that the council has come up with so many orders which have not taken off the ground or seen the light of the day. It is still fresh in the minds of the order to have water tanks painted. What happened to bus park order that required all public transport to operate within certain designated areas and what happened to the order to keep the city clean among other uncountable. These orders are meaningless since they do not reach or help the general public. The council should direct their attentions to the improvement of markets where basic commodities are sold. This among others, are the priorities that the council should give attention to. Not painting blue and yellow at this time of Covid-19.    

