City council launches road maintenance in Gudele

By Emelda Siama John

The Juba city council administration led by the newly appointed Mayor Kalisto Lodu Faustino has launched road repair works in Juba city’s Gudele suburb on Saturday.

Mr. Lodu said people of Gudele have suffered for long because of poor roads that has hindered access of water and other services.

“We will open the wide road that come from the main road, from Pity Oil fuel station to Gudele Central market, we will open this road so that our citizens don’t suffer, so that they work like other citizens of other countries,” Mayor Lodu said.

The mayor also added: “the next days to come, the bus park will not be by the road side, the bus park will be in Gudele central market, this is a work of Juba city council.”

He stated that the just launched road maintenance campaignwill be extended to Muniki and Juba Nabari suburbs, and that electricity supply lines and clean drinking water will be extended too.

“We will open the road from Muniki Suk Libya to Gudele Central market and we are going to open the roads that are working in Juba Nabari.

“This is the beginning, we are going to bring electricity and clean water to the people of Gudele,we have talked with the company managing the electricity,” he said.

“We should stop insecurity in Gudele, if there are criminals that disturb people at homesbecausethere are no roads,we will see this time. I want the citizens of Gudelefrom every home, to know this, if someone want to do something in your land, you have to report to us, we will take his land and give to the government,” he stressed.