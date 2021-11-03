City Council discusses ways to improve education sector

By Bida Elly David

City Council and Guba Scientific Institute (G.S.I) last week held a strategic meeting to boost education sector within city.

Speaking to the media, Kalisto Ladu, the city mayor praised the role of educational Institutions in creating a compatible and sustainable environment for education in Sudan and South Sudan and promised that in the next phase, the municipal Council would work hand in hand with schools in Juba City in conjunction with the State Ministry of Education to promote conducive environment of learning.

‘’I appreciate the role played by education institutes especially (G.S.I) in promoting education in Sudan and South Sudan in particular. In the next phase, we shall visit schools in Juba city through the State Ministry of Education to ensure that education sector subsidised”,he said.

In the same context, Sheikh Anwar Kur Jok, the Director of Scientific Institutions (S.I) in South Sudan thanked the mayor for having played a great role to ensure that Juba city was developed.

‘’I appreciate you for the great role you play towards the development of the City. It is indeed hard, but you and your administration should not give up’’,he reiterated.

Anuar further added that they would work together with the municipal council to ensure better education in the city.