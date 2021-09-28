City Council apprehends khat dealers

By Bida Elly David

The Juba City Mayor and his operation team over the weekend arrested seven khat (marungi) dealers in Atlabara Block A suburb.

This happened after the city council administration had been registering a number of marungi businesses running within the city for a long period of time.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Juba City Mayor Kalisto Ladu said his office took the initiative to inspect Atlabara Block (A) upon a number of cases such as selling of these green leaves (Marungi) and high rate of prostitution in the area.

“My team and I over the weekend went on a comprehensive operation to Atlabara and found number of youth busy chewing and selling the green leaves commonly known as (Marungi) at the business centre. We decided to arrest about seven of them with live evidence of the Marungi being sold,” he added.

He further said that the sellers and their customers found chewing the illegal drug were all arrested and detained at Malakia police station awaiting trial.

He said that the green leaves (Marungi) that most youth chewed in town had got very many short- and long-term effects in human body which make the chewer develop weak conscience as far as reasoning is concerned.

“This green leaves(Marungi) is a drug which does not have any difference with opium, affecting human brain, body and most likely results into madness if not well handled,” he said.

However, he reiterated that when his team reached Atlabara, a hotel was also identified as a centre of prostitution where ladies stood at night along the main road waiting for their sexual customers for pick-up.

He urged young people to abstain from an unnecessary consumption of drugs for the good of their health. He added that his office would not decline to inspecting other internal malpractices hindering youth and the society at large.