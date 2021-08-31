City council appreciates citizens for not demonstrating

By Bida Elly David

The Juba City Council in conjunction with the national and the state government joined hands to calm security situation in the national capital Juba.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday,Kalisto Ladu, the Juba city mayor said the administration of Juba city council in conjunction with the national and the state governments had joined hands to ensure that the security situation in the country remains calm.

This came from a recurrent plan that the peoples’ coalition for civil action took to organize citizens to demonstrate against the current system of government.

Ladu emphasized that domestic and foreign traders andall the citizens in their residences were briefed not to be scared on the current situation.The Security forces were deployed to impose restrictions upon unnecessary social and business gatherings under trees and in open places involving discussions pertaining to the current situation in the country that might create insecurity.

He assured citizensthatthe security situation in the nation’s capital was now calm and there was no state of jeopardy. He said people should continue running their commercial activities normally and avoid grouping themselves rumour mongering.

Furthermore,Ladu appreciated the citizens of South Sudan for having not responded to the call of peoples’coalition for civil action upon the illegal demonstration that was informally organized to take place yesterday.

“I never met any hardship in my job because the citizens of South Sudan in the national capital had given deaf ears to the rumors regarding the protest organized by the so-calledpeople’s coalition for civil action,” he said.

He concluded that what PCCA did was undemocratic and against the implementation of the peace agreement. He urged anyone who is desperate for power to wait for election and claim for power through the ballot box.