Citizens urged to work in hand with government

By Hassan Arun Cosmas.

Commissioner of Yei River County in Central Equatoria State urged citizens in Yei and South Sudan at large to share together with the government to implementthe revitalized peace agreement on the resolution of the conflict.

Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa called on the citizens to understand and own the implementation of the agreement and move Yei and South Sudan forward.Also, he appealed tothe entire population of Yei not to leave the implementation of the agreement only to politicians in order for smooth run of the agreement.

“I want to reminds the citizens to reflect and think on how best we can implement the agreement.we need now to understand how do we implement the peace agreement, let us share together. It should not be left alone to the politicians to do it because the politicians are human beings, they have short sight.it is our moment to reflect and think of how best we can implement the peace agreement,”

He added that the local government leader believed that for the peace agreement to be implemented, there is a need to ensure every citizen understands that there is an agreement that is signed and need to be implemented.

He revealed that he called on the people not to turn and fight against the signed agreement but accept and take time to reconcile with those who had misunderstood each other and I encourage the citizens to be responsible and accountable to their actions to avoid intimidation from foreign powers.

“It is for everybody tounderstand that there is a peace agreement that is signed for us to implement and there is no way for us to turn and fight against it but we have accept it and take time to reconcile among ourselves. I will say that reconciliation should start with IGAD, with the politicians of south that we have ARCSS that need to be implemented and we need to take it forward. If IGAD, RJMEC and CTSAMVM do not want to help us to take it forward, let us grab it out from them so that we are not laughed at and intimidated. We need to start taking care of ourselves and be responsible and accountable to any action we do.

Commissioner Cyrus called on the people of Yei County to reconcile with one another as stipulated in the R-ARCSS.