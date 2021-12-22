Citizens urged to work for peace in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

Commissioner of Yei River County of Central Equatoria state has urged all citizens of greater Yei Counties and South Sudan at large to work for everlasting peace.

Yei- River Commissioner Emmanuel Khamis Richard appealed to the citizens to work towards security stabilization and development in the counties and country.

He regretted that the continued war in the areas of Yei, MoroboLainya and Kajo-Keji was unnecessary and described it as destructive.

Emmanuel further revealed that the areas of greater Yei were more developed with education facilities, health and water services but regretted that all have been lost due to the consequences of fighting.

Khamis mentioned that in the areas of greater Yei, there was no Payam or Boma without education, health and access to clean drinking water before the crisis.

“I want to urge the people of greater Yei, central Equatoria and South Sudan that let us all work towards peace, security and development in the country. The people of greater Yei particularly MoroboLainyaKajo-Keji and Yei, my message is that this war that is going on in our areas is unnecessary. If you put the areas of greater Yei under the national development index, you will realize that these areas are more developed in terms of education facilities.in the whole of greater Yei, there is no Payam or Boma without primary school, health centre or access to clean drinking water before the conflict but all have been lost because of the senseless war,” commissioner Khamis expressed.

The commissioner wondered why some people still hold arms to create more unnecessary suffering to the innocent civilians.

Lainya County Commissioner expressed the disappointments that the sons and daughters of the counties caused and brought suffering including displacement, killing and looting of the property of the natives.

He mentioned that there were still some sons and daughters of the greater Yei who were holding up arms against the government.

Khamis called on the hold out groups to denounce war and work for sustainable peace and security in order to rebuild the destroyed structures in the region.

“Why are some of us still holding up arms to create more unnecessary suffering on us? We have caused and brought war within our areas displacing and killing our own people until now, if you check the rural areas of greater Yei, we have good schools and health facilities that were abandoned because people fled to the refugee camps or in IDPs centers because there are sons and daughters of the areas who are still holding up arms against the government. The only way to restore sustainable peace and security so that there is peace and development in greater Yei is only when our brothers who are remaining with the hold out groups denounce violence and we begin to rebuild our destroyed structures,” advised the commissioner.