Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021
News

Citizens urged to stop tribalism

By Atimaku Joan

The newly ordained Deacon for Episcopal Church of South Sudan has urged all citizens to stop practicing tribalism.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on Sunday after the ordination mass in Juba, Rev. Janet Botul Henry said that there was a need for reunion among all the 64 tribes of the country in order for the country to develop.

“We need to reunite, let us stop bad practices, especially the tribalism, because it will not allow our country to move forward,” said Henry.

She said that it was God who put all the 64 tribes in South Sudan, hence there was a great reason to embrace it the way He has done.

The Deacon asked for love of one another and pray for conflict affected areas like Unity state, Warrap and Western Equatoria state so that a peaceful solution would be established for the different places to gain back stability.

She urged all the young people to distance themselves from all sorts of malpractices in theirlife and embark on the journey of practicing all the polite behavior words like please, sorry, and forgive to promote a peaceful coexistence in the country.

Rev. Janet Botul Henry said that it was her prayer that one day tribalism and other malpractices would be eliminated from the country and all people would come to live in peace and harmony.

