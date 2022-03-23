Citizens urged to return home to boost economy￼

By Bida Elly David

The Commissioner of Yei river County yesterday called on citizens to return home to embrace peace and develop the County for economic and cultural development.

Years back, Citizens of Yei River County fled the place to refugee camps on exile due to the civil war that broke and resulted in the loss of lives and displacement of thousand people from most payams and Bomas.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa, the County commissioner said that displacement of the people created economic and infrastructural turmoil since many places were deserted.

He said that Yei used to be among Counties of Central Equatoria State focused mainly in agricultural activities supplying Juba and other States with essential food commodities.

Furthermore, Cyrus reiterated that Yei was a place with natural soil fertility capable in running farming activities mainly natural vegetables, coffee, fruits, grains and many others for subsistence and commercial use.

He called on citizens who deserted Yei to Juba and other parts of South Sudan to return back to the County in order to enhance development activities to transform Yei to its former status.

However, he said that with the construction of Yei -Kaya and Yei -Juba roads, multiple trading activities would resume and those in exile would start coming back.

Cyrus reiterated that when people remain divided, South Sudan would be affected and developmental activities that would have boost the Country’s economy would decline and the people’s standard of living would reduce.