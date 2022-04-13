Citizens urged to embrace peaceful coexistence

By Hassan Arun cosmas

The Executive Director of Yamora, a National non-governmental organization called on the people of Yei River County to embrace the spirit of peaceful coexistence in the region.

Victor Justuson Yoasa regrets that South Sudanese have lived in conflict for a long time and believes that resolving the disputes has time for it to be normalized.

“The entire population should respect one another as they continue to live together as South Sudanese and avoid their differences.I would like to urge the communities to live in peace among themselves because we have lived in conflict for quite a long now. So there is no way we can solve some of these issues immediately but it will take time. We continue to live together, we should be able to look at the best possible ways that we can live in peace and embrace diversity and live in respect with each other,”

He cites a number of factors that can lead to violence and conflict but looks for a local approach to resolving disputes.

The official says, he believes that people have been living with problems and managing to solve them. The spirit of solving issues and providing recommendations and solutions to the challenges existing to pave way for peace in the area and the country at large.

“There are a number of factors that can sometimes lead to violence and conflict but we need to look at our local communities at our level or local context on how best we can resolve some of these issues because we have lived with problems and I believe that we have been solving problems. So having the spirit of solving problems and providing recommendations and solutions to some of the challenges existing is one way that we can live in peace,” He adds.

He commends the progress on the implementation of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement despite its slow process.

Director Victor encourages the citizens to remain hopeful about the peace deal as it reaches its final phase of the implementation.