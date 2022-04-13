jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, April 13th, 2022
National NewsNews

Citizens urged to embrace peaceful coexistence

adminjubamonitor

By Hassan Arun cosmas

The Executive Director of Yamora, a National non-governmental organization called on the people of Yei River County to embrace the spirit of peaceful coexistence in the region.

Victor Justuson Yoasa regrets that South Sudanese have lived in conflict for a long time and believes that resolving the disputes has time for it to be normalized. 

“The entire population should respect one another as they continue to live together as South Sudanese and avoid their differences.I would like to urge the communities to live in peace among themselves because we have lived in conflict for quite a long now. So there is no way we can solve some of these issues immediately but it will take time. We continue to live together, we should be able to look at the best possible ways that we can live in peace and embrace diversity and live in respect with each other,”

He cites a number of factors that can lead to violence and conflict but looks for a local approach to resolving disputes.

The official says, he believes that people have been living with problems and managing to solve them.  The spirit of solving issues and providing recommendations and solutions to the challenges existing to pave way for peace in the area and the country at large.

 “There are a number of factors that can sometimes lead to violence and conflict but we need to look at our local communities at our level or local context on how best we can resolve some of these issues because we have lived with problems and I believe that we have been solving problems. So having the spirit of solving problems and providing recommendations and solutions to some of the challenges existing is one way that we can live in peace,” He adds.

He commends the progress on the implementation of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement despite its slow process.

Director Victor encourages the citizens to remain hopeful about the peace deal as it reaches its final phase of the implementation.

You Might Also Like

News

Five tractors distributed to boost Agricultural production in Mundri￼

adminjubamonitor
By Ochan David Farmers and cooperative groups in Mundri East and Mundri West Payams breathed a sigh of relief after they were provided with five mini tractors and given training on basic agronomic practice through the help from mercy corps food security and livelihood program Members of communities from the ten Payams were also trained on how to operate, handle minor repairs, and access spare parts for the modified hand tractor The tractors will be shared among groups of former ten payams. This initiative has a very great impact on...
News

ZETEC University Alumni express joy after completion

adminjubamonitor
By Bida Elly David A  Mass Communication and Journalism Alumni from the Zetech University of Kenya has appreciated her administration and lecturers for having invested more efforts in embarking her with more knowledge towards becoming a good public speaker and a writer today. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Elizabeth Lual while sharing her academic experience said that ZETECH University was a high Institution of learning that offered different Marketable courses with affirmative academic course units that would transform students into good human resources. Elizabeth said that the University has competent...
News

Over 300 youths to benefit from empowering project

adminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas At least three hundred and twenty young people benefitted from the two empowering projects implemented by ACROSS. The youths to benefit from the project are drawn from all the five Payams of Yei River County of Central Equatoria state. The training is aimed at building the capacity of the young people, especially in business skills in order for them to generate income for individual benefits. Joice Night, Project Assistant Officer for the Across TVET program explains that the first phase of the training will cover eighty...
