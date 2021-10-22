Citizens urged to be vigilant as insecurity intensifies in Mundri

By Baraka John

The commissioner of Mundri East County has urged citizens in the County to be vigilant as insecurity in the County continued to intensify.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Mundri East Commissioner Margaret Fozia Emmanuel said that the cases of attacks this week was on rise in the County including attacks on the South Sudan People’sDefense Force, military Barracks in Jumbo and Police stations in Lanyi Payam causing panic among the community members.

“The identity and the motive of the attackers is not unknown,I even don’t know them because I don’t have got an opportunity to have conversation with them. they keep on causing insecurity in the County, and so, after attacking the military barracks they wounded one traveler and an immigration officer. There were three young men who were heading to Yambio from Juba, so their motorcycle was burnt down and their whereabout is not known up to now”. Fozia said.

Commissioner Fozia appealed to the attackers to bring their grievances on table and refrain from destabilizing peace in the County, saying community members were living in fear and afraid to go to harvest their farm produce.

She added that the Community of Mundri East wanted to utilize this peace for agriculture to have an opportunity for their children to go to school. Fozia said that she wanted to inform the leaders of the attackers and the attackers themselves that they were children of South Sudan, children of Western Equatoria and specifically from Mundri East.

Some Counties in Western Equatoria State continued to witness rising insecurity which forced mass displacement and fear.