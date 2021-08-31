Citizens urged not to support protest

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Commissioner of Morobo County, Central Equatoria State has warned citizens not to support the protest that was organized by group that call itselfpeople’s coalition for civil action.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Commissioner of Morobo County, Joseph Mawa John said that people in Morobo County were running their usual businesses.He requested the citizens to focus on the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“The implementation of the peace deal is the only ideal solution to end the suffering of South Sudanese and I believe that those who are calling for regime change are fighting for self-interest but not the interest of South Sudanese.We don’t have any problem in Morobo County about the issue of the people’s coalition for civil action, we don’t need to support such issues,” Commissioner John said.

What we need to do is to focus on the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement to the people of South Sudan.

He added that the security situation in the area was normal.He said that livelihood and trading activities between Morobo and the neighbouring countries of Congo and Uganda were going on.

“I assure the citizens of Morobo county of rehabilitation of education, health and water facilities to encourage return of refugees from the neighbouring countries.I callupon the citizens of the County, State government and partners to work together to ensure the area is developed,” he said.

The Commissioner said that his major aim in the county was to initiate the developmental programs for the people of Morobo County.