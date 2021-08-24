Citizens urge parliamentarians to work for public interest

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Uganda.

South Sudanese citizens living in Ugandahaveurged parliamentarians to work for public interest in the country.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Annet Imellasaid that South Sudanese in Uganda believed that the Reconstituted Government of National Unity and National Assembly could change the narrative of the country by creating better and favorable period that could putsmiles on the faces of citizens and be able to live in peace and harmony.

“I congratulate parliamentarians for their well-deserved inaugural event and we urge them to do their oversight role.The citizens have hope in you because that hope must be translated into the fulfilment of services to the people of South Sudan,”she said.

James ZoalPekhoa called uponall the parties to ensure long-lasting peace is realized for the benefit of South Sudanese.

“We need peace in our country.Peace gives us the citizens better education, freedom, and provides basis for nation building like the rest of the nations around the world,” Pekhoa said.

He added that peace was a mandatory duty for all citizens and every single citizen should come home and take part in nation building. He saidthe members of parliament inaugurated had essential roles to play in enacting correct laws that would reunite and avoid infringement of human rights and other laws of the land.

Pekhola revealed that in Uganda all citizens welcomed the decision of President Salva Kiir Mayarditby accepting the formation of NationalUnity and working with his first Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny for the interest of peace and national unity of South Sudanese people and of other political parties given the usefulness of peace in South Sudan.