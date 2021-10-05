Citizens urge government to quickly establish development funds

By Hassan Arun Cosmas.

Citizens in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State have called on Revitalized Government to speed up the implementation of the establishment of Enterprise Development Fund in the agreement.

A trader in Dar-El-Salaam Market, Comfort Farida told Juba monitor in an interview that the government should implement the article to help traders with capital to empower women.

She regretted that businesses were getting low because of the challenges relating to the ongoing conflict.

Farida revealed that women were working hard to ensure that they improve the business sector.

“I really pray hard that they will implement the article to help us as traders’ businesses have gone down. There are many who have gone down completely. They are failing to rise up. On the side of women, you can see how they are really working. Women have come up to do something. Most of the challenges they are having is capital and when the government will come up with such initiatives to support the women and youths, we shall be pleased, “noted the businesswoman.

Another trader, John Malish, called on Government to support traders because in Yei they face heavy taxation in importing goods and accessing loans.

He cited a challenge of bad and inaccessible roads that delayed importation of goods that was affecting smooth running of businesses.

“We the business community of Yei are vulnerable. If possible, let the government support us because we import goods from the neighbouring countries and with the bad and in secured roads, we incur many loses. my message to the government is that let them help us especially with loans that would boost the business sector, “appealed John.

Through enterprise development funds, the government would be able to strengthen local, national, private sector associations, micro and medium enterprises among rural population and urban areas.