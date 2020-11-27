jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, November 27th, 2020
HomeNewsCitizens told to trust local traders
News

Citizens told to trust local traders

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture 1st Deputy Chairman Losidik Lukak Legge told the citizens to trust local traders in the market.

Speaking to the Press on Wednesday, Lukak  said using knowledge in your business is not necessarily about thinking up clever new products and services or devising inspired new ways of selling them it is much more straight forwards

 “Businesses are the growth drivers of the economy of a country because  being a business man or businesswoman can be global, general, local or domestic scale and employ people of all ability sets because this makes employment at all levels across the country,” Lukak said.

He added that businesses also generate indirect engagement in terms of people engaged in raw material production that businesses need and also those involved in selling these products. Large scale businesses import and export raw materials, products and services and generate foreign exchange for the economy.

He revealed that they employ people that you have seen in market provide income to the working population buy resources and those who sell products, bring innovation, generate foreign capital, fulfill their daily necessities. In a competitive market, businesses create innovation and innovation and also provide business opportunity. All these and other associated activities drive the economy of a country.

Meanwhile, Konyo-Konyo business representative Satimon Pitia Manas said let our people stop lying that there is no South Sudanese traders in the market.

“We are there so long we have challenges in the country we will never give up. We have thousands of South Sudanese traders working in the market but still there is no appreciation so long you have your shop,”Pitita said.

He added that he started his business career in 1977 at Konyo-Konyo up to date and still operating but what I have seen our people don’t trust their national citizens.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Media Authority validates journalism codes of conduct

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir The media regulatory body, Media Authority has validated a number of codes of conduct for the practice of journalism in the country. The workshop organized by the media governing body together with Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) with support from the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO yesterday, validated a number principles to be guiding the work of media professionals in the country. The stakeholders who attended the event echoed calls for journalists to adhere to the codes of conduct in order...
News

Doctors decry shortage of midwives in Rumbek hospital

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok Doctors in Rumbek Hospital Lakes State have decry shortage of mid-wives saying it is making their work difficult. Speaking to Juba Monitor, Peter Dongrin Meen the midwife expert Doctor in Rumbek hospital said there is only one mid-wife from an agency serving in the hospital. Dongrin expressed that most of the midwives on government payroll have deserted their work arguing that they are not getting regular monthly salaries. "The work here is becoming much for us. The mid-wives who are government employees are not showing up for...
error: Content is protected !!