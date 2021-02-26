Citizens told to respect COVID-19 measures

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The National Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 Audit has urged citizens to respect COVID-19 preventive measures in their homes and market places.

Yesterday, COVID-19 Audit team visited the City Council to assess whether the Covid-19 preventive measures were respected.

Speaking to Press yesterday, the Acting Chairman for Covid-19 Audit Committee Ader Macar Aciek said most people in the City were not wearing facemasks, and neither obeyed the social distance rules, some of the most important preventive measures of coronavirus.

“We are strongly advising the City Council, Munuki block to strengthen the measures including targeting shops for those who violate the preventive measures not to transmit the virus. Coronavirus is really dangerous; wear your facemask to prevent yourself from getting infected with coronavirus,”

He added that the Taskforce Audit team has assessed all the targeted areas including government offices, markets and other places.

Dr. Richard Laku, the COVID-19 Incident Manager advised government officials and citizens to respect the one-month restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Early this month, the National Taskforce on COVID-19 reintroduced a one-month partial lockdown amid a surge of cases across the country.

The taskforce banned all gatherings such as sporting events, religious events, Al Juma prayers, funerals, political events, weddings, operationalization of all primary and secondary schools, universities and all learning institutions, except in the case of examinations with full adherence to preventive measures.

The body also banned the transportation of passengers at full capacity by public service vehicles but allowed boda-boda operators to carry people or cargo.

All incoming passengers arriving by plane were also ordered to produce COVID-19 free certificate.

The taskforce instructed all law enforcement agencies to administer the rules timely and effectively.

On 22nd March last year, South Sudan imposed its first lockdown in March 2020 but lifted it in June after the level of reported COVID-19 cases dropped.