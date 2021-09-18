Citizens told to avoid taking law into their hands

ByYiep Joseph

Police in Ruweng AdministrativeArea called on the residents to shun from taking law into their hands citing that mob justice is also a crime, Police said.

Speaking to the media, the Director for police in Ruweng Administrative Area Maj. Gen Mayol Apioth Deng urged the citizens in the area to cooperate with the police without taking law into their hands.

He cautioned residents in the area to report any criminal act to the concerned authorities rather than taking law into their hands.

“Iam calling on everyone to report anything about crime to the police, this will help us to easily crack down criminals and their activities in a peaceful and lawful manner” Mayol said.

He revealed that issues connected to cattle raiding in the area have reduced and urged the citizens to continue with spirit of peaceful coexistence among the communities within and the neighboring communities.

“The security situation in the area is calm and cases of cattle raiding in the area have reduced not like before” he said.

He elaborated that in the month of June a young man was tortured until he was paralyzed and later lose his hands

“The incident where young man was tortured until he got paralyzed and lost his both arms was really terrible and up to now, he is still in the hospital under treatment and the culprits are still behind bars ready to be taken to the court, please do not take law into your hands but report to the police” he appealed.

He added that police were following the case critically to make sure that justice prevailed without interference

“The young man who loses his arms in the hospital after being tortured is still under treatment and he is done with the treatment we would definitely take the two accused current under police custody to court” he said.

He mentioned that the police were ready to enforce law and order in the area in order to bring peace coexistence among communities.

Mayol called on the residents to respect laws and order to enhance peaceful coexistence among the people in the area in order to speed services delivery in the area