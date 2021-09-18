jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, September 18th, 2021
HomeNational NewsCitizens told to avoid taking law into their hands
National NewsNews

Citizens told to avoid taking law into their hands

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

ByYiep Joseph

Police in Ruweng AdministrativeArea called on the residents to shun from taking law into their hands citing that mob justice is also a crime, Police said. 

Speaking to the media, the Director for police in Ruweng Administrative Area Maj. Gen Mayol Apioth Deng urged the citizens in the area to cooperate with the police without taking law into their hands.

He cautioned residents in the area to report any criminal act to the concerned authorities rather than taking law into their hands.

“Iam calling on everyone to report anything about crime to the police, this will help us to easily crack down criminals and their activities in a peaceful and lawful manner” Mayol said.

He revealed that issues connected to cattle raiding in the area have reduced and urged the citizens to continue with spirit of peaceful coexistence among the communities within and the neighboring communities.

 “The security situation in the area is calm and cases of cattle raiding in the area have reduced not like before” he said.

He elaborated that in the month of June a young man was tortured until he was paralyzed and later lose his hands

“The incident where young man was tortured until he got paralyzed and lost his both arms was really terrible and up to now, he is still in the hospital under treatment and the culprits are still behind bars ready to be taken to the court, please do not take law into your hands but report to the police” he appealed.

He added that police were following the case critically to make sure that justice prevailed without interference

“The young man who loses his arms in the hospital after being tortured is still under treatment and he is done with the treatment we would definitely take the two accused current under police custody to court” he said.

He mentioned that the police were ready to enforce law and order in the area in order to bring peace coexistence among communities.

Mayol called on the residents to respect laws and order to enhance peaceful coexistence among the people in the area in order to speed services delivery in the area

You Might Also Like

News

Women on media advocacy strategy

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei Women stakeholders in a three-day workshop discussed ways of enhancing their participation in the forthcoming general elections. The discussion focused on how avenues such as media could achieve the women's agenda. The consultations facilitated by UN women aimed at empowering, strengthening, and building women on the use of media; under the theme “consultation on UN women’s media advocacy.” Speaking on the sideline meeting, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for ProgressOrganization (CEPO) Edmond Yakanisaid women should start using media for their visibility to prepare them in...
News

World Food Programme distributes items to IDPs in Lainya

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas The World Food Programme through Plan International distributed food items to IDPs in Lainya County, Central Equatoria State. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Lainya Commissioner Emmanuel Khamis Richard appreciated the partners for the support to the county residents and pleaded for continuous aid provision. Richard affirmed that security situation was improving in the county and urged citizens to focus on agriculture. “I want to appreciate world food programme and plan international for supporting the internally displaced persons in my county especially in the Payams of...
error: Content is protected !!