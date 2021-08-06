Citizens to Contribute to National Prosperity.

I have read part of statement attributed to Minister of Information of South Sudan in which he said to call on citizens of SS to assist government to “fix the economy” of SS. My tasks are multiple but will concentrate on very few to understand what the minister of Information was trying to convey to the people. To facilitate my tasks, I would begin by considering the meaning of the phrase “to fix the economy”. If something is to be fixed it means that something is defective. If it’s a car it must be taken to a garage for repairs. If it’s a donkey that is aggressive, the causes of that unrest must be found out and the donkey should be calmed by appropriate injection or even beating as the case may be. If it is economical as the title tells, it means the economy has troubles for which effective remedies must be sought after. I may then claim that to fix is to choose, to settle or all inclusive. My crude conclusion in the form of propositions which the Minister of Information was attempting to decry the state of economic decay of South Sudan. State of affairs is not strange to most informed citizens, let alone foreign observers of the affairs of South Sudan. If those claims were accepted then one can see no problem with the assertions of the minister of information. But the issue is,the minister of information, as any one of us may assume that government is a distinct entity from the people. In theoretical discourses that may be correct. But in practice it’s a fallacy most of us commit on every occasion when one is confronted with hardships afflicting human beings. And the escape goat is the government as an exclusive institution ordering itself regardless of its human foundation that is the people.

The sharp separation of people from government has been around since the times of Plato, Socrates, Thomas Hobbes, John Locke, etc. It will continue for many years to come. Since that is the established practice among writers and philosophers and preferred by the peoples of the world.

Another misconception relates to Constitutions. Some treat them as living bodies, hence the use of phrases “the Constitution provides, or stipulates, or says or demands” that a person elected as president shall serve two terms only. The preferred ideas are that Constitutions reflect the determination of the people and documents called Constitutions are merely evidences of what the people have determined through their elected or chosen representatives. These ideas that Constitutions are living entities will remain with humanity for many years.

If one agrees with the preceding claims, one is saying that people and government are the same. But the people have chosen certain persons to act on their behalf through specific institutions or organs. Such as the Government consisting of the Executive, legislature, and judiciary. These organs are backed by organized military, police service, and correctional services. To these bodies one may add NGOs and the Media. In this respect, it can be claimed that the people are participating in governance in general that includes economic management to guarantee growths and prosperity for the people through equal distribution of incomes and wealth. The disparities that exist are orchestrated by people’s representatives for self-enrichment which is rampant and the sources of corruption and poverty ravaging the entire world.

The Minister of Information assertions should then be taken as revelations that there are huge economic troubles facing South Sudan. These troubles require cooperation, collaboration, solidarity and participation of citizens whatever they are doing. In order to ensure growths, fight inflation, deal with unemployment, non-existence of manufacturing plants, chaos in financial institutions and insurance, and collapse of health and educational services. These can be revived by every citizen doing positive things to get the economy of South Sudan on its feet again. That such participatory acting cannot be realized by protests, demonstrations, lands grabbing or outright armed insurrections.

The people of South Sudan are already trying to fix the economy. when Lado the farmer in Western Yei increases his farm size three folds and sells the surplus to town residents, he or she is struggling to fix the economy, thereby helping to make food items available and stabilize prices. When a single mother from Attla Barra in Juba sells Leggemats at Konyokonyo in Juba in order to feed her two children, she is laboring to fix the economy through fighting unemployment and the generation of streets children. These kinds of peoples are found across the country. They need support and empowerment from governmental institutions tasked to offer or provide soft loans derived from funds established for purposes of economic empowerment.

South Sudan is endowed with several natural resources that can be tapped and utilized to overcome current crashing economic crises in the country. But this will not materialize while people are divided on ethnic basis, or disagreeing on how to share resources equally and to stop fighting for power and domination.

The calls of minister of information should be welcome. But the fixation of economic troubles will require action – based plans and huge investments both domestic and foreign, and they should not be exposed to looting. These are tasks to be undertaken by governmental institutions in collaborative efforts with the citizens of South Sudan.

Simon El hag Kulusika (Prof)

